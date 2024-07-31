Captains Sweep Sky Carp in Doubleheader

July 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio- The Sky Carp were swept in a doubleheader Wednesday, losing to the Lake County Captains 17-5 in the opener and 5-4 in eight innings in game two.

The first game, which was suspended in a 0-0 game in the second inning, was a full nine-inning affair.

After the Sky Carp opened up a 3-0 lead early, the Captains put the game away in the middle innings, scoring four runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Carlos Santiago belted a pair of homers for the Carp, while Mark Coley added a longball as well.

In game two, Torin Montgomery homered Osiris Johnson added two hits and two RBI but the Carp fell in extra innings to allow the Captains to complete the sweep.

New relievers Justin Storm and Holt Jones each threw two scoreless frames, combining for eight strikeouts.

UP NEXT:

Pitchers Nigel Belgrave and Jacob Miller were promoted to Class AA Pensacola, while Justin Storm and Holt Jones were added to the squad from Class A Jupiter.

The team will return home for a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday, August 13.

