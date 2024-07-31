Ángeles Promoted; Schofield-Sam, Two Acquisitions Join Nuts
July 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Infielder Euribiel Ángeles promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)
- Infielder T.J. Schofield-Sam received from Stockton (Single-A - California League)
- Pitcher Kade Morris and outfielder Jared Dickey acquired by the A's via trades and assigned to Lansing
The updated Lansing roster now has 27 active players and three players on the Injured List.
The Lugnuts play the second in a six-game homestand tonight against the Dayton Dragons at 1:05 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 31, 2024
- Ángeles Promoted; Schofield-Sam, Two Acquisitions Join Nuts - Lansing Lugnuts
- Whorff Transferred to AA Wichita; Lucky, Bengard Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Harry Traded to Toronto; Labas Released - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Home Run Derby X Local Participants Announced - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (1:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Kernels Come from Three Down, Walk-off Great Lakes 4-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Saladin Shines, Newcomers Deliver in 5-3 Triumph - Peoria Chiefs
- South Bend beats Wisconsin 14-9 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.