Ángeles Promoted; Schofield-Sam, Two Acquisitions Join Nuts

July 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder Euribiel Ángeles promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)

- Infielder T.J. Schofield-Sam received from Stockton (Single-A - California League)

- Pitcher Kade Morris and outfielder Jared Dickey acquired by the A's via trades and assigned to Lansing

The updated Lansing roster now has 27 active players and three players on the Injured List.

The Lugnuts play the second in a six-game homestand tonight against the Dayton Dragons at 1:05 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

