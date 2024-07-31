Dragons Roll in Matinee, 12-4

LANSING, Mich. - The Dayton Dragons (19-13, 53-45) homered in each of the final three innings, soaring to a 12-4 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (15-17, 47-50) on a hot Wednesday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

Cade Hunter knocked a three-run homer off Jake Garland in the seventh inning, Cam Collier took Garland deep in the eighth and Carter homered off Yehizon Sanchez in the ninth for Dayton, turning the tables after being routed themselves, 10-2, in the Tuesday opener.

The Dragons scored in all but the second and sixth innings, pinning three runs in 2 2/3 on starter Grant Judkins, one run in 1 1/3 innings against Micah Dallas, seven runs in four innings off Garland and one run off Sanchez in the ninth.

Meanwhile, Dayton starter Ryan Cardona allowed one run in five innings - a fourth-inning sequence in which he allowed a double to Ryan Lasko, then wild-pitched Lasko to third base and balked him home.

The Nuts added one run in the eighth inning and two unearned runs in the ninth against reliever Brock Bell.

In defeat, shortstop Sahid Valenzuela went 2-for-4 with a single, triple and an RBI, while Lasko added a single, double and a run scored in four at-bats.

Lansing right-hander Mitch Myers starts the third game of the six-game series, taking on Dayton right-hander Brian Edgington on a Margaritaville edition of Coors Light Thirsty Thursday with drink specials and a beach towel giveaway. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. start. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

