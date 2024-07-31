Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (1:05 PM at Lansing)

July 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, July 31, 2024 l Game # 32 (98)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (18-13, 52-45) at Lansing Lugnuts (15-16, 47-49)

RH Ryan Cardona (5-4, 3.89) vs. RH Grant Judkins (2-4, 3.12)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the second game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 18-10 over their last 28 games. They are 39-26 (.600) over their last 65 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a one and one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Tuesday : Lansing 10, Dayton 2. The Lugnuts scored seven runs in the third inning, collecting nine hits, most by a Dayton opponent in an inning this season. The Dragons were never able to mount a comeback bid. Cam Collier led the Dragons with a double, single, walk, RBI, and run (2 for 3).

Team Notes

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 33-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 47-30 (.610) in night games; 5-15 (.250) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,018), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,245).

Player Notes

Dragons best in July: Hitter-Carlos Jorge (.246, 3 HR, 10 RBI, .844 OPS. Starting Pitcher-Jose Franco (1.29 ERA, 14 IP, 2 R). Relief Pitcher: Arij Fransen (2-0, 1.32 ERA, 13.2 IP, 2 R).

Both Midwest League weekly awards went to Dayton players for the week of July 22-28. Carlos Jorge was selected as the Player of the Week (6 G, .375, 2 HR, 2 2B, 1.440 OPS) while Gabriel Aguilera was picked as Pitcher of the Week (1 GS, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO).

Carlos Jorge over his last 16 games is batting .288 (15 for 52) with three home runs, five doubles, 12 walks, and seven stolen bases.

Leo Balcazar in his last six games: 8 for 24 (.333), 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 1 SB.

John Murphy over his last 16 games w/Dayton: 21.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 26 SO, 0.42 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first eight outings since being called up from Daytona: 15.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 16 SO, 1.76 ERA, 2 Sv.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona over his last three starts has gone 15.2 innings, allowing just three hits and three runs (1.72 ERA).

Starter Jose Franco over his last four starts: 14 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 11 SO, 1.29 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 6.30) at Lansing RH Mitch Myers (6-4, 3.74)

Friday, August 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 3.10) at Lansing RH Wander Guante (1-1, 3.24)

Saturday, August 3 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 12.38) at Lansing LH Will Johnston (4-4, 5.06)

Sunday, August 4 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 4.76) at Lansing RH Luis Morales (1-1, 3.60)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.