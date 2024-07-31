Bandits Even Series with 4-1 Victory in Wednesday Matinee

July 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Quad Cities returned the favor Wednesday with a mid-inning barrage of runs in a 4-1 win over the Chiefs.

On Tuesday, Peoria scored all five of their runs over the course of the third of the fourth innings. Less than 24 hours later, the River Bandits scored all four of their runs in innings three and four.

In the top of the third, the game changed with one swing. Dustin Dickerson connected on his second home run of the season, a two-run shot, to give the Bandits an early 2-0 lead.

An inning later, a timely two-out single from Kyle Hayes doubled the Quad Cities to lead to 4-0. Peoria starter Brycen Mautz ended his afternoon with a scoreless fifth inning before departing. He took the loss for the Chiefs.

Peoria was scrappy throughout the late innings of Wednesday's contest, but could not come up with a timely hit. The Chiefs were just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

The Chiefs lone tally came in the bottom of the seventh via some heads up baserunning. With runners at first and second, Chase Davis hit a ground ball into the hole on the left side. Dickerson's throw to first base was let in an attempt to nab Davis. From second base, Alex Iadisernia never stopped around third and scored when Shervyen Newton's throw to the plate was high.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Chiefs put up their best rally of the day. Consecutive singles opened the inning to put runners at first and second with no one out. The next batter, Darlin Moquete, hit a 108-mph smash down to third, but Trevor Werner was able to knock the ball down and record a force out at third base. Bandits closer Ben Sears then recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.

Davis, the Cardinals 2023 first-round draft choice, collected three hits to pace Peoria. He is 4-for-9 over his first two High-A games.

Game three of the series is slated for Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Inohan Paniagua will start for Peoria with his 1.70 Dozer Park ERA.

Midwest League Stories from July 31, 2024

