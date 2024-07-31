Loons Crush Kernels, Stake Season High 15 Runs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. - The Great Lakes Loons (48-49) (14-17) scored 15 runs off 13 hits dominating the Cedar Rapids Kernels (55-41) (18-14) 15-3 on a hot 79-degree sunny Wednesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

- Six of the first nine Loons batters walked. Their first run came on a walk in the second. Josue De Paula followed with a two-run double making it 3-0, which removed Kernels starter Jeremy Lee. An error and groundout plated two more.

- Jordan Thompson manufactured a sixth run in the third. Hit by a pitch, he stole second and scored on a passed ball.

- Patrick Copen started for Great Lakes, finishing five innings allowing two runs. The Dodgers No. 29 prospect struck out five.

- The Loons best inning was a four-run fifth inning. A Dylan Campbell leadoff double and Jake Gelof bunt single put two on. Sam Mongelli delivered a run with a sacrifice fly. Frank Rodriguez and De Paula each ripped an RBI single and Noah Miller 's double made it a four-spot in the inning.

- Great Lakes final five runs came off catcher turned pitcher for the day Matthew Clayton. Chris Newell launched his 23rd home run of the season, 427 feet to right-center field in the eighth. Jake Gelof got Great Lakes to 15 with a two-run shot.

- Madison Jeffrey, Jesus Luna, and Livan Reinoso combined for the final four innings. Each reliever notched a strikeout.

Great Lakes has had double-digit hit games in 17 of their 49 road games this season. They are now averaging one every three times.

With the series tied at one, the Loons and Kernels return to action tomorrow Thursday, August 1st. The first pitch is at 7:35 pm ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

