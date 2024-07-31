Whorff Transferred to AA Wichita; Lucky, Bengard Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Harry Traded to Toronto; Labas Released

July 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Jarret Whorff has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. As a corresponding moves, IF Nick Lucky and RHP Spencer Bengard have been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Fort Myers. Additionally, IF Jay Harry has been traded to Toronto and RHP A.J. Labas has been released. Lucky will wear #5 and Bengard will wear #51. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with five on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at home today against Great Lakes at 12:05.

