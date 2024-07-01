Kernels Bats Fall Short, Quad Cities Tops Cedar Rapids 1-0

DAVENPORT, IA - In game one of the 4th of July Week home and home, Quad Cities pitching held the Kernels scoreless and did just enough on offense to win game one of the series over Cedar Rapids 1-0.

Ryan Ramsey got the start for Quad Cities and was fabulous across his five innings of work. In his fourth start of the year, Ramsey did not allow a run on four hits while picking up five strikeouts.

Not to be outdone, Jordan Carr was just as strong on the mound for the Kernels. Carr posted a season-high 5.2 innings, not allowing a run on just six hits, all singles, with four strikeouts.

With both starters posting zeros, the game stayed tied until the bottom of the seventh inning. To begin the frame, Jean Ramirez worked walk on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. Behind him, two more one-out walks loaded the bases. With the bags full, Ramirez trotted home to score on a wild pitch to lift Quad Cities ahead 1-0.

Kyle Bischoff was also a highlight on the mound for the Kernels. Entering in relief, Bischoff did not allow a run or a hit across 1.2 innings while notching four strikeouts, but the Cedar Rapids offense never got going, and Quad Cities hung on to take game one of the series 1-0.

The loss for the Kernels snaps the Cedar Rapids five-game winning streak and lessens the squad to 44-30 on the year and 7-3 in the second half. Game two of the series with Quad Cities is set for Tuesday at 6:30, with Mike Paredes on the mound opposite Henry Williams.

