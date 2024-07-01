Quad Cities Shuts out Kernels, Extends Win Streak to Four

July 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, Illinois - The Quad Cities River Bandits recorded their sixth shutout win of the season on Monday, blanking the Cedar Rapids 1-0 at Modern Woodmen Park for the club's fourth consecutive victory.

Despite both teams getting an opportunity with the bases loaded, neither offense broke into the run column during the first half of the ballgame, as River Bandits' starter Ryan Ramsey (5.0 IP, 5 SO) and Jordan Kernels starter Jordan Carr (5.2 IP, 4 SO) matched each other zero for zero.

With Ramsey's effort, Quad Cities' starting pitching staff extended its scoreless inning streak to 16.0, dating back to Saturday, June 29.

A.J. Block took over for the southpaw in the sixth and completed his sixth scoreless 2.0-inning outing of the season and set up the Bandits' bats to scratch across the game's first run in the seventh, despite not recording a hit in the frame.

After Kernels' reliever Ricardo Velez walked three batters for the first time this season Kyle Bishoff entered the game with the bases loaded and uncorked a wild pitch on his first delivery of the game, allowing Jean Ramirez to score from third.

Although the right-hander would end the rally there with a pair of strikeouts, the one run would be all Quad Cities' bullpen needed, with Chazz Martinez pitching a one-two-three eighth- earning his third hold of the season- and Chase Wallace shutting the door with a clean ninth for his second save.

Block (4-1) took home the win for Quad Cities and lowered his earned run average to 3.41 on the season, while Velez (7-1) was saddled with his first loss, despite not allowing a hit during his 0.2-innings.

Quad Cities will send Henry Williams (2-3, 4.58) to the hill for game two of the short three-game homestand tomorrow, as Cedar Rapids calls upon Mike Paredes (1-0, 3.38). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

