Former TinCap Ángeles Helps Lugs Ease Past Fort Wayne
July 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - 2021 Fort Wayne TinCap Euribiel Ángeles went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a double, and the Lansing Lugnuts (3-7, 35-40) opened a six-game home-and-home series with a comfortable 7-1 victory over the TinCaps (3-7, 31-45) on Monday night at Jackson® Field™.
It was the Lugnuts' first and only scheduled Monday game of the year.
Ángeles had played in 18 games for Fort Wayne after winning the Low-A West batting title, and then was traded the following April to Oakland for Sean Manaea, provided the game's first hit with a single off Fernando Sanchez in the first inning, opened the scoring with an RBI single to right field off Sanchez in the third inning, and sparked a three-run rally in the eighth with a double to left off Tyler Morgan.
In between, Lansing starter Jake Garland tossed five strong innings, allowing only a solo home run to Griffin Doersching, and Jack Owen and Hunter Breault followed with two scoreless innings apiece to wrap things up.
Luke Mann added his third High-A home run for the Nuts, who ended a three-game losing streak.
Tuesday is Page Fence Giants Night, beginning with a Vintage Baseball Game at 5 p.m. and concluding with LAFCU Fireworks. Gates open early with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2024
- Everything Clicks in Wisconsin's 11-1 Win at Beloit - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kernels Bats Fall Short, Quad Cities Tops Cedar Rapids 1-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Former TinCap Ángeles Helps Lugs Ease Past Fort Wayne - Lansing Lugnuts
- Opportunistic Chiefs Down South Bend 5-2 - Peoria Chiefs
- Timber Rattlers Dominate in 11-1 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Quad Cities Shuts out Kernels, Extends Win Streak to Four - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Acosta Leads Dragons to 3-2 Win in Series Opener with Lake County - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs Take Opener vs Cubs, 5-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Leave 10 on Base, Loons Win 7-2 Behind Thompson's 3 RBI - Great Lakes Loons
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 4-6 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Monday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.