Former TinCap Ángeles Helps Lugs Ease Past Fort Wayne

July 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - 2021 Fort Wayne TinCap Euribiel Ángeles went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a double, and the Lansing Lugnuts (3-7, 35-40) opened a six-game home-and-home series with a comfortable 7-1 victory over the TinCaps (3-7, 31-45) on Monday night at Jackson® Field™.

It was the Lugnuts' first and only scheduled Monday game of the year.

Ángeles had played in 18 games for Fort Wayne after winning the Low-A West batting title, and then was traded the following April to Oakland for Sean Manaea, provided the game's first hit with a single off Fernando Sanchez in the first inning, opened the scoring with an RBI single to right field off Sanchez in the third inning, and sparked a three-run rally in the eighth with a double to left off Tyler Morgan.

In between, Lansing starter Jake Garland tossed five strong innings, allowing only a solo home run to Griffin Doersching, and Jack Owen and Hunter Breault followed with two scoreless innings apiece to wrap things up.

Luke Mann added his third High-A home run for the Nuts, who ended a three-game losing streak.

Tuesday is Page Fence Giants Night, beginning with a Vintage Baseball Game at 5 p.m. and concluding with LAFCU Fireworks. Gates open early with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

