Timber Rattlers Dominate in 11-1 Win

July 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - Not much went right for the Sky Carp Monday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp were held without a hit for the first seven innings in an 11-1 defeat to the Timber Rattlers.

The Rattlers scored twice in the first inning before Luke Adams hit a three-run blast for the visitors to make it 5-0.

Things got worse for the Carp in the fifth when the Rattlers put away the game with five more runs to make it 10-0.

Sam Praytor put the game's final drama to rest when he led off the eighth inning with the Sky Carp's first hit of the night. He would later come around to score on a RBI grounder by Mark Coley.

* The School District of Janesville Summer Musical Program sang the National Anthem.

* A big group from the North Boone baseball program came to enjoy the contest.

* Poopsie's birthday was celebrated, and his friends Victor E. Huskie, Skates, and Hammy all threw out first pitches prior to the game.

* The Sky Carp will put on two more fireworks shows this week! Tuesday is Military Appreciation Night, while Wednesday will be First Responders Night.

* Looking ahead, the Sky Carp are bringing a DRONE SHOW to ABC Supply Stadium on Wednesday, July 10. This one-of-a-kind show will be the first of its kind to this scale in Rock County!

