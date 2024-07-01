Whitecaps Leave 10 on Base, Loons Win 7-2 Behind Thompson's 3 RBI
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (38-37) (4-5) plated four runs in the first inning and allowed just two runs to the West Michigan Whitecaps (38-38) (7-3) in a 7-2 series-opening win on a 76-degree clear Monday night at LMCU Ballpark. It was the first Loons series-opening win since May 7th
- Jordan Thompson drove in three runs. In the first inning, with the bases loaded, he plated two runs with an RBI single in left field. Both runners reached on walks, Sam Mongelli's four-pitch walk plated the first run. A double steal executed by Thompson and Thayron Liranzo made it 4-0.
- Jose Rodriguez, pitched four scoreless innings, stranding at least a runner in each frame. Four of the five were in scoring position.
- In the fourth inning, West Michigan shortstop Danny Serretti walked with two outs. Bennett Lee then doubled to right-center field. Jake Vogel threw it in from the center, which was cut off and thrown home by Sam Mongelli. Serretti was tagged out by Nelson Quiroz at home. Serretti was ejected arguing the call, which led to Whitecaps manager Tony Cappuccilli getting tossed.
- Carson Hobbs and Garrett McDaniels each threw two innings in relief, allowing one run. Hobbs earned his first win as a Loon. Both induced a double play from West Michigan third baseman Luis Santana.
- Great Lakes scored two insurance runs in the seventh. Noah Miller singled home Josue De Paula, who doubled aboard. Dylan Campbell hit a double, followed by a wall ball sac fly from Chris Newell. Jordan Thompson had an RBI single in the eighth.
Rounding Things Out
The Loons had dropped their last seven series openers. Tonight is the first and only scheduled Monday game for Great Lakes in 2024.
Up Next
The Loons and Whitecaps play two more games in Comstock Park before the teams head to Midland from Thursday, July 4th through Saturday, July 6th. Tomorrow Tuesday, July 2nd, we will see a first pitch of 6:35 pm.
