Acosta Leads Dragons to 3-2 Win in Series Opener with Lake County

July 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Victor Acosta had three hits and two runs batted in while pitchers Victor Vargas, Brody Jessee, and Luis Mey combined to scatter eight hits as the Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 3-2 on Monday night. With the win, the Dragons improved to 6-4 in the second half. They are one game behind first place West Michigan.

A crowd of 8,641 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary :

Lake County scored a run in the top of the first inning before the Dragons tied the game in the second. Dayton's Jay Allen II walked to start the second, went to second on a ground out, stole third, and scored on Victor Acosta's line drive single to left-center field to tie the game at 1-1.

The Dragons picked up the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Allen walked and went to second on ground ball to shortstop that was mishandled for an error. One batter later, Acosta singled through the right side of the infield to drive in Allen from second to make it 2-1. Later in the same inning, Leo Balcazar scored from third base on a passed ball to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead.

Lake County scored one run in the fifth to make it 3-2. Their best chance to score over the remaining innings came in the eighth against Dayton closer Luis Mey. Mey hit the lead-off batter in the inning and allowed a one-out double to put runners at second and third. But Mey got a strikeout and a fly out to end the threat.

In the ninth, a one out error allowed Lake County to put the tying run on base, but Mey got a strikeout for the second out, and Dayton left fielder Hector Rodriguez made a good running catch of a fly ball for the third out to end the game.

Acosta enjoyed his first three-hit game of the season to lead the Dayton offense.

"I don't want to try (to do) too much," he said. "I just like to hit it opposite side."

Dragons starting pitcher Victor Vargas worked four innings, allowing five hits and one run with one walk and four strikeouts. Brody Jesse followed Vargas and worked three innings of relief to earn the win and improve his record to 6-1. He allowed one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout. Mey picked up his eighth save with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts.

Notes : The Dragons have won six of their last seven games.

Up Next : The Dragons host Lake County at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the second game of the series on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Ryan Cardona (3-4, 4.50) will start for Dayton against Lake County's Zach Jacobs (4-2, 2.28). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

Scheduling Note : Please note special scheduling on this homestand at Day Air Ballpark. The game on Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 pm in accordance with Minor League Baseball travel guidelines.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.