Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 4-6

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Celebrate Independence Day with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field. In fact, you can celebrate the whole weekend in this short three-game homestand presented by Carbliss as the Beloit Sky Carp visit from July 4 through July 6. Fireworks are planned after every game with patriotic jerseys on the Fourth, Wiener Dog Races on the fifth, and a trip to Margaritaville on the sixth.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link. If you can't make it out to the ballpark, all three games will be broadcast on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm each night.

THURSDAY, JULY 4 at 6:40pm; Military Appreciation Night; Baseball Cap Giveaway presented by Sure-Dry; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score; Postgame Fireworks: Any active or retired military personnel may receive two free reserved bleacher tickets for this game in advance through Vet Tix by going to this link and providing their military ID or by visiting the Timber Rattlers Box Office and providing a military ID. The first 1,000 fans to enter the stadium for this game will receive a patriotic-themed Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball cap from Sure-Dry. Players and coaches will be wearing their patriotic jerseys during this game, too. You can make a bid on the jerseys at this link. The auction is live now through Sunday, July 7. The hats worn by the players won't be available in an auction, but you can pick up a Stars & Stripes hat in the Snake Pit Team Store at this link or at the store during the game. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game, and all fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Stick around after the game for a special Thursday Night Fireworks Show!

FRIDAY, JULY 5 at 6:40pm; Dime Dog Night; Pregame Wiener Dog Race presented by Fox Communities Credit Union; Bark in the Park with Tito's Handmade Vodka; Fox Communities Credit Union Cash Giveaway; Postgame Fireworks from 95.9 KISS-FM; Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Release the hounds! Or, in this case, the dachshunds. Make sure you are in the ballpark early for the pregame Wiener Dog Race presented by Fox Communities Credit Union. There is still time to register your wiener dog for the race at this link. You might work up an appetite watching the race. The Timber Rattlers will be there for you with hotdogs available for just ten cents at the concessions stands on Dime Dog Night. All dogs are welcome to attend this Bark in the Park Night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Seating is set aside for your good dog on the left field berm. Admission for dogs is free! Fox Communities Credit Union will also present every person in one lucky section with an envelope with cash in it. There are fireworks courtesy of 95.9 KISS-FM scheduled for after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks show.

SATURDAY, JULY 6 at 6:40pm; Margaritaville Night; Postgame Fireworks by 95.9 KISS-FM; Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: You won't need to change your latitude to change your attitude for our annual Margaritaville Night. A special ticket package is available at this link. The package includes a new Timber Rattlers-themed Hawaiian shirt, a seat in the Diamond Seats, access to a dinner menu of Teriyaki Chicken with pineapple and mango salsa, Jerk BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders with coleslaw, Caribbean blend vegetables, Tropical fruit display, Rum Cake with lemon glaze, and Macadamia Nut Cookies, and two drinks (soda, water, domestic beer, whiffer-ita, or margarita). A fireworks show is set for after the game courtesy of 95.9 KISS-FM. Kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks are done for the evening. If you aren't ready to go home after all that, we will have Boat Drinks playing a postgame concert at Brews on Third to keep the party going.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, flex packages, and individual game tickets for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have qualified for the playoffs by winning the First Half West Division Championship.

