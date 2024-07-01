Everything Clicks in Wisconsin's 11-1 Win at Beloit

July 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers did not have a case of the Mondays. In the only Monday game on the Midwest League schedule, Wisconsin cruised to an 11-1 victory over the Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium. Gregory Barrios led the sixteen-hit attack with four hits as three Rattlers pitchers combined to hold the Sky Carp to one unearned run on two hits.

Wisconsin (48-28 overall, 6-4 second half) scored twice in the top of the first inning as they loaded the bases with one out. Tayden Hall knocked in the first run with a single. Eduardo Garcia made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly. The Timber Rattlers have scored 63 runs in the first inning this season.

Beloit (34-39, 4-6) loaded the bases on three walks, two with two outs, in the bottom of the first inning before starter Mark Manfredi got the final out of the inning on a flyout deep to right field. Wisconsin has only allowed 24 runs in the first inning this season.

Luke Adams stepped to the plate with two runners on and no outs in the top of the third inning. Beloit starting pitcher Jacob Miller grooved a 3-1 pitch and Adams hit the ball out of the stadium to left field for a three-run home run and a 5-0 lead. Adams leads Wisconsin in homers with seven.

The Timber Rattlers poured on the offense in the top of the fourth inning. The first three batters reached on a walk and two singles to load the bases. Barrios and Matt Wood, who had three hits, followed with consecutive RBI singles to chase Miller from the game.

Edgar Sanchez took over for Miller and allowed two runs to score on back-to-back force plays at second on grounder by Adams and Hall. Wisconsin tacked on one more run in the inning when Hall scored on a wild pitch for a 10-0 lead.

Manfredi left the game after retiring the first two batters of the second inning. Tyler Wehrle took over and retired all four batters he faced. Then, Patricio Aquino took the hill for the Rattlers in the bottom of the fourth.

Aquino retired the first nine batters he faced before walking Jorge Caballero to open the bottom of the seventh inning. That snapped a streak of sixteen Beloit hitters retired in a row. Aquino got the next batter before Carlos Santiago grounded into an inning-ending double play.

There were a pair of spectacular plays by the Wisconsin defense that kept the no-hitter intact through the first seven innings. Second baseman Eduardo Garcia made a sliding stop on a grounder up the middle off the bat of Tony Bullard in the fourth inning. Luis Lara made a diving catch in center to get Josh Zamora for the final out of the sixth.

Sam Praytor spoiled Wisconsin's bid for its first no-hitter since June 10, 2021 with a lead-off single on the first pitch from Aquino in the bottom of the eighth inning. An error on a grounder off the bat of Cameron Barstad put runners at the corners with no outs. Then, Mark Coley II sent a weak grounder to short. The Rattlers got the out at second but could not turn two as the speedy Coley beat the relay throw to first to allow Praytor to score.

Beloit would threaten to score in the ninth after a single by Jorge Caballero and a hit batsman by Aquino. A flyout and back-to-back strikeouts closed out the game for Wisconsin's fifth win in a row.

Aquino allowed one unearned run on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts to earn his third win of the season to help the Timber Rattlers reach a season-high twenty games over .500. Wisconsin has outscored their opponents 32-5 during their five-game winning streak.

The Sky Carp have lost six games in a row.

Game two of the series at ABC Supply Stadium is Tuesday night. Tate Kuehner (3-1, 2.88) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Beloit has named Emmett Olson (2-3, 3.24) as their starter. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 6:15pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 203 500 000 - 11 16 1

BEL 000 000 010 - 1 2 0

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Luke Adams (7th, 2 on in 3rd inning off Jacob Miller, 0 out)

WP: Patricio Aquino (3-3)

LP: Jacob Miller (3-4)

TIME: 2:47

ATTN: 1,425

