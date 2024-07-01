Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Monday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County)

July 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Monday, July 1, 2024 l Game # 10 (76)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (5-3, 46-28) at Dayton Dragons (5-4, 39-36)

LH Matt Wilkinson (1-0, 3.52) vs. RH Victor Vargas (1-0, 0.00)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is game one of a three-game series.

Season Series between Dayton and Lake County: Lake County 4, Dayton 2 (all previous games at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio).

Streaks : The Dragons have won five of their last six games. They are 26-17 (.605) over their last 43 games (since May 12).

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on this homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning tonight, Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3).

The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

Last Game: Sunday : Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 1. The TinCaps snapped the Dragons five-game winning streak and salvaged a win in the six-game series. Fort Wayne took command with one run in the first inning and three more in the second, then limited the Dragons to three hits in the game (all singles).

Road Trip Recap : The Dragons went 8-4 on their 12-game road trip that concluded Sunday (West Michigan and Fort Wayne). They batted .208 on the trip and scored 54 runs (fourth most in the MWL during the time period). They hit 14 home runs (most in the MWL) and stole 15 stolen bases. They posted a team ERA on the trip of 3.15 (second best in the MWL).

Last Series (June 25-30 at Fort Wayne) : Dayton went 5-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .221 batting average (43 for 195); 4.8 runs/game (29 R, 6 G); 9 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 2.42 ERA (52 IP, 14 ER); 5 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons won five straight games from June 25-29 (Tuesday-Saturday), their longest winning streak of 2024. All five wins were in Fort Wayne. The last time the Dragons won at least five consecutive road games was May 24-28, 2023 when they won five straight at South Bend.

The Dragons hit nine home runs in the series at Fort Wayne, most they have hit in any series this season. Their team ERA in the set of 2.42 was a season best for a series.

Since May 12 (43 games), the Dragons have posted a team ERA of 3.61, best in the Midwest League during that period.

The Dragons are 10-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 24-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 35 games (since May 22) is batting .317 (45 for 142) with three home runs, six doubles, two triples, and seven RBI.

Sal Stewart in the series at Fort Wayne was 7 for 17 (.412) with one home run, two doubles, and six RBI.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 12 outings: 16 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 16 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last 10 outings: 16.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 BB, 26 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, July 2 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Zach Jacobs (4-2, 2.28) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-4, 4.50)

Wednesday, July 3 (5:35 pm): Lake County RH Rorik Maltrud (1-0, 1.80) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 4.80)

Thursday, July 4 (7:00 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 4.13) at Lake County RH Carter Spivey (5-1, 4.18)

Friday, July 5 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 4.61) at Lake County RH Trenton Denholm (7-2, 3.39)

Saturday, July 6 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Victor Vargas at Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.