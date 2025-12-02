Kennedy Chandler Named G League Player of the Week: December 2
Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video
Kennedy Chandler was named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up three straight double-doubles (25.0 PPG & 12.3 APG) during a 2-1 stretch for the Blue Coats!
