Kennedy Chandler Named G League Player of the Week: December 2

Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Kennedy Chandler was named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up three straight double-doubles (25.0 PPG & 12.3 APG) during a 2-1 stretch for the Blue Coats!







