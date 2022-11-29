KC Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named ECHL Player of the Week

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The ECHL announced today that Mavericks forward Jeremy McKenna has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 21-27.

McKenna, 23, finished with one goal on Wednesday versus Rapid City, added one goal and one assist in Friday's victory and notched two goals and one assist on Saturday night for a six-point week.

The Alberta, Canada native's goal on Friday came with under two minutes to play to give the Mavericks the victory. It was McKenna's second game-winning goal of the young season.

McKenna is in his first year with the Mavericks and leads all Kansas City skaters with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) through 14 games on the season. His 21 points currently ranks fourth league-wide. Additionally, McKenna has scored a goal in an ECHL-leading four-consecutive road games.

The Mavericks and Jeremy McKenna look to continue his hot streak with a home game on Friday, Dec. 2 at Cable Dahmer Area versus the Wichita Thunder for the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Game.

