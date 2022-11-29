Gladiators Add Kobryn to Roster
November 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the team has signed forward Tyler Kobryn to a Standard Player Contract. Kobryn originally signed with the Gladiators back in October but was released before the start of the 2022-23 season.
Kobryn, 25, appeared in 33 games and notched nine points (3G-6A) with the Gladiators last season before getting traded to the Kalamazoo Wings on Jan. 19. With Kalamazoo, The 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward posted two points (1G-1A) through 16 contests.
The Gladiators play tonight at 7:00 PM against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
