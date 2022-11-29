Solar Bears Announce Partnership with Renewal by Andersen

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership with Renewal by Andersen for the 2022-23 season.

"Renewal by Anderson is an active member in the Orlando community and a proud sponsor and supporter of the Orlando Solar Bears" said Solar Bears team President, Chris Heller. "We are fortunate to have them as part of the Solar Bears' family and appreciative of their continued partnership and support of the team."

Renewal By Andersen will have special offers for fans during the course of the 2022-23 season for all window and door needs.

"Renewal by Andersen of Florida is excited to be the Official Window and Door Partner of the Orlando Solar Bears! We look forward to serving our local community providing energy efficient, custom window and doors", says Renewal by Andersen's MBA VP of Marketing, Chelsea Zirpola.

