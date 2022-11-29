Glads Have Eyes for Seventh Straight Home Win

November 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. -The Gladiators put their six-game home win streak on the line tonight against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Atlanta is 2-1-0-0 this season against Savannah and won the last matchup 2-1 at home on Thanksgiving. Along with having won their last three games, the Gladiators have picked up points in six of their last seven engagements.

Scouting the Ghost Pirates

The Ghost Pirates are led by impressive rookie Pat Guay and his 16 points (7G-9A). Savannah also features a trio of rookie goaltenders in Isaiah Seville, Jordan Papirny, and Darion Hanson. Seville has the best numbers of the group with a 2-1-2-0 record, 2.09 goals-against average, and .944 save percentage. The former Vegas Golden Knights draft selection as seen Atlanta twice and is 0-1-1-0 with a .923 save percentage against the Gladiators.

Parks Named Goaltender of the Week

Goaltenders Tyler Parks was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week today. Parks went 2-0-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .953 in two appearances against South Carolina last week. The 30-year-old turned aside 44 shots in a 3-1 win on Friday and made 38 saves in a 4-3 shootout victory on Saturday. Under contract to Tucson of the American Hockey League, Parks is 6-2-0 in eight appearances with the Gladiators this season and ranks fourth in the ECHL with a .933 save percentage and is sixth with a 2.32 goals-against average.

Extra Special Teams

Entering tonight's action, Atlanta features the best special teams combo in the ECHL. The Gladiators' power play ranks second in the league at 25.4%, and their penalty kill is the ECHL's best at 93.3%. Until being held scoreless in four chances on Saturday against South Carolina, the Glads had scored power-play goals in 10 straight games. Mike Pelech (3G-6A) and Derek Topatigh (1G-8A) lead the team and are tied for second in the ECHL with nine power-play points each. After going 3-for-3 on the kill against the Stingrays on Saturday, Atlanta is now 17-for-17 on the PK through its last four games and has only allowed four power-play goals this season. In each of their last three contests, the Gladiators have killed off an opponent's 5-on-3 of at least 1:39 in length (2:00 on Nov. 24, 1:39 on Nov. 25 and 1:47 on Nov. 26). Including a late-game scenario on Thursday, the Glads spent 6:31 down two men over the last three games and allowed no goals.

Right Out of the Gate

Kaid Oliver scored 38 seconds into the first period on Saturday against South Carolina. The goal was the fastest of the season for the Gladiators. Atlanta is 9-1-1-0 when scoring first and 6-0-0-0 when leading after one period.

--

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7:00 PM

WHERE: Gas South Arena, - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Savannah Ghost Pirates

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.