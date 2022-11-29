Crunch Loan Jack LaFontaine to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been loaned to the club by the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch.

LaFontaine (luh-FON-tane), 24, has appeared in nine games this season for the Solar Bears, posting a 3-5-0-0 record with a 3.79 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .894 save percentage (SV%).

The Mississauga, Ontario native was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round, 75th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft and played in two NHL games for the Hurricanes during the 2021-22 regular season.

Prior to his pro career, LaFontaine played in 96 NCAA games for the University of Michigan from 2016 to 2018 and the University of Minnesota from 2018 to 2022. During the 2021-22 season, LaFontaine was named the Mike Richter Award winner as the NCAA's top goaltender and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the Nation's top collegiate player.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Kalamazoo Wings at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy $5 beer specials for our Thirsty Thursday promotion.

