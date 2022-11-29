ECHL Transactions - November 29

November 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F

Newfoundland:

Chad Pietroniro, F/D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Jake Theut, G loaned to Utica

Atlanta:

Add Tyler Kobryn, F signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Daniel Maggio, D signed contract, added to active roster

Idaho:

Delete Darren Brady, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Sam Hu, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Sam Hu, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Brandon Halverson, G signed contract, added to active roster [11/28]

Reading:

Add Matt Tendler, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Matt Tendler, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Savannah:

Add Patrick Guay, F activated from reserve

Delete Logan Drevitch, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Ryan Francis, F assigned by Laval

Delete Riley McKay, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G recalled by Laval

Utah:

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D loaned to San Diego

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.