ECHL Transactions - November 29
November 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F
Newfoundland:
Chad Pietroniro, F/D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Jake Theut, G loaned to Utica
Atlanta:
Add Tyler Kobryn, F signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Daniel Maggio, D signed contract, added to active roster
Idaho:
Delete Darren Brady, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Sam Hu, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Sam Hu, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Brandon Halverson, G signed contract, added to active roster [11/28]
Reading:
Add Matt Tendler, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Matt Tendler, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Savannah:
Add Patrick Guay, F activated from reserve
Delete Logan Drevitch, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Ryan Francis, F assigned by Laval
Delete Riley McKay, F placed on reserve
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G recalled by Laval
Utah:
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D loaned to San Diego
