Parks Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week
November 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The ECHL announced Tuesday that Tyler Parks has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 21-27. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Parks went 2-0-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .953 in two appearances against South Carolina last week.
The 30-year-old turned aside 44 shots in a 3-1 win on Friday and made 38 saves in a 4-3 shootout victory on Saturday.
Under contract to Tucson of the American Hockey League, Parks is 6-2-0 in eight appearances with the Gladiators this season and ranks fourth in the ECHL with a .933 save percentage and is sixth with a 2.32 goals-against average.
A native of Imperial, Missouri, Parks has appeared in 81 career ECHL games with Atlanta, Rapid City, Reading, Florida and Elmira posting an overall record of 39-27-8 with four shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919. He is 2-2-1 in six career AHL appearances with Tucson and Belleville.
The Gladiators play tonight at 7:00 PM against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
