Parks Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

November 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The ECHL announced Tuesday that Tyler Parks has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 21-27. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Parks went 2-0-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .953 in two appearances against South Carolina last week.

The 30-year-old turned aside 44 shots in a 3-1 win on Friday and made 38 saves in a 4-3 shootout victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Tucson of the American Hockey League, Parks is 6-2-0 in eight appearances with the Gladiators this season and ranks fourth in the ECHL with a .933 save percentage and is sixth with a 2.32 goals-against average.

A native of Imperial, Missouri, Parks has appeared in 81 career ECHL games with Atlanta, Rapid City, Reading, Florida and Elmira posting an overall record of 39-27-8 with four shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919. He is 2-2-1 in six career AHL appearances with Tucson and Belleville.

The Gladiators play tonight at 7:00 PM against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.