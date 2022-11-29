Affiliate Report: November 29, 2022

LA KINGS

12-9-3 | 3rd in Pacific

Last week, the Kings faced off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at home to open the week's slate. Kevin Fiala, and Gabriel Valardi opened the scoring, giving the Kings a quick two goal advantage. However, Rangers netted three goals in the second period, giving them the lead heading into the final period. New York would hold on for a 5-3 victory.

On Friday night, the Kings took on the San Jose Sharks, when Jaret-Anderson Dolan scored his first two points of the season, with one (1) goal, and one (1) assist, leading the Kings to a 5-2 victory. Goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots, with a 0.935 save percentage, giving him Star of the Game honors.

Facing off against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, the Kings fell in Overtime 3-2 on home ice. Los Angeles forward Arthur Kaliyev lit the lamp twice in the second period alone, tying the contest at two. Just 20 seconds in extra-time, Claude Giroux netted the game winning goal for Ottawa.

The Kings start a new week of games tonight against the Seattle Kraken (13-5-3 |2nd in Pacific) at home, the first of three games this week.

Upcoming Games:

Tues. Nov. 29 - Seattle (13-5-3) at LA (12-9-3)

Thur. Dec. 1 - Arizona (7-10-3) at LA (12-9-3)

Sat. Dec. 3 - Carolina (11-6-5) at LA (12-9-3)

ONTARIO REIGN

10-6-0-1 | 3rd in Pacific

The Ontario Reign picked up two wins in three games at home last week, beating the San Jose Barracuda and Tucson Roadrunners for 4 of a possible 6 points.

Forward Tyler Madden scored for the third consecutive game against the Barracuda, as the Ontario Reign netted three first-period goals to capture the 5-1 victory on Wednesday night.

Saturday night fell short of Wednesday's result as Aiden Dudas netted the lone goal for the Reign in the first period, as Tucson opened the two-game set with a 3-1 victory.

In Sunday night's contest against Tucson, the Kings' 2nd overall pick from 2020, Quinton Byfield, tallied three points, scoring two goals and an assist, which included the game-winning goal in the third period. Alex Turcotte also scored his first goal of the campaign and tallied the assist on the game winner. The Reign's win gave them the weekend split against the Roadrunners.

With the win on Sunday night, the Reign improved to 10-6-0-1 through 17 games which places them in third place in the Pacific Division. Ontario will face off against the Colorado Eagles (12-5-1-0) on Friday night at Toyota Arena, where they will look to make up ground on their division rivals, who are currently at the top of the standings with 25 points.

Upcoming Games:

Fri. Dec. 2 - Colorado (12-5-1-0) at Ontario (10-6-0-1)

Mon. Dec. 4 - Bakersfield (8-7-1-0) at Ontario (10-6-0-1)

