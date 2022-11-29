Kansas City's McKenna Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Jeremy McKenna of the Kansas City Mavericks

Jeremy McKenna of the Kansas City Mavericks

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jeremy McKenna of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 21-27.

McKenna scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games at Rapid City last week.

The 23-year-old scored a goal in 5-2 loss on Wednesday, had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win on Friday and picked up three points (2g-1a) in a 7-5 loss on Saturday.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, McKenna is tied for third in the ECHL with 21 points (9g-12a) in 14 games with the Mavericks this season.

A native of Canmore, Alberta, McKenna has tallied 78 points (35g-43a) in 77 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Newfoundland and Wichita. He has added 14 points (5g-9a) in 44 career AHL games with Toronto.

Prior to turning pro, McKenna posted 282 points (137g-145a) in 259 career games with Moncton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Jeremy McKenna, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland (3 gp, 0g, 7a, 7 pts.) and Dakota Raabe, Utah (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Alex Ierullo (Greenville), Shane Kuzmeski (Indy), Christopher Brown (Jacksonville), Matt Marcinew (Rapid City), Gordie Green (Toledo), Ryley Lindgren (Tulsa), Cedric Pare (Wheeling), Brayden Watts (Wichita) and Blake Christensen (Worcester).

