Darren Brady Signs PTO with AHL San Jose Barracuda

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Darren Brady has signed a PTO with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Brady, 26, has tallied two assists in 10 games this season and is second in the league with a +21 rating. The 6-foot, 200lb right-handed shot defender finished second amongst defensemen in points (32) last season with Idaho registering (7G, 25A) in 47 games. The native of Lake Orion, MI signed a PTO with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Dec. 17, 2021 and made his AHL debut a day later. Brady began his professional career in the SPHL with the Macon Mayhem playing eight games totaling two assists during the 2020-21 season while also playing 36 games with the Rapid City Rush also recording two assists.

In three pro seasons, he has accumulated 38 points (7G, 31A) in 103 career games which includes 93 ECHL games. Brady skated in his 100th professional game on Nov. 20, 2022.

Prior to professional hockey, he played four seasons at RIT from 2016-20 accumulating 36 points (10G, 26A) in 135 career games serving as captain during his senior season in 2019-20.

