Dan Maggio Returns to Komets

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets have signed free-agent veteran defenseman Dan Maggio. The team now has three veterans under contract as the club faces Wheeling and Cincinnati this weekend. This season will be Maggio's third stint with the team after being released by Adirondack earlier this month.

Maggio, 31, debuted with the Komets at the end of the 2011-2012 season, appearing in 15 playoff games, while helping the team capture the Central Hockey League's Presidents' Cup Championship. The Windsor, Ontario, native played the next season in Fort Wayne's inaugural season in the ECHL, playing in 43 games, netting 18 points (5g, 13a), and collecting 147 penalty minutes. The 6'2 defender played 160 games in the AHL with Bridgeport, Lake Erie, San Antonio, and Toronto before returning to the Komets for the 2017-18 season, playing 46 games and helping the team reach the Western Conference Finals. Maggio also played for Norfolk and with the Herning Blue Fox in Denmark before returning to the ECHL with Adirondack this season, playing in 10 games with the Thunder.

"He brings championship experience and energy, and he will be a positive influence on and off the ice," said head coach Ben Boudreau. "Having the ability to add someone with Maggio's resume mid-season is rare, and we want to make the most of it."

Maggio joins Stefano Giliati and Josh Winquist as the team's veteran players. The Komets host Wheeling on Friday before traveling to Wheeling on Saturday. The team returns home on Sunday to play Cincinnati.

