Kazmar's Clutch Night Leads Stripers over Durham

July 30, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Sean Kazmar Jr. crushed a decisive two-run home run in the eighth inning and tallied four RBIs to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (64-44) to a 7-6 victory over the Durham Bulls (62-47) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. With the win, the Stripers took a 2.5-game lead over Durham for first place in the International League South Division.

Scoring Recap: Ryan LaMarre (8) gave the Stripers a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a 403-foot leadoff homer off Anthony Banda. Later in the inning, Kazmar Jr. tripled to score two runs and Pedro Florimon singled to drive in another, making it 4-0 Gwinnett. In the third, Florimon drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-0. Durham scored twice off Wes Parsons in the sixth and once off Ben Rowen in the seventh to trim the lead to 5-3. Kazmar Jr. (11) gave the Stripers insurance with a 396-foot two-run homer off Hoby Milner to make it 7-3 in the eighth. Durham scored three runs off Rowen in the ninth to get within 7-6, but Jason Creasy (S, 3) came on to record the final out of the game.

Stripers Stats: Kazmar Jr. went 2-for-3 with a triple, homer, and four RBIs. Florimon went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Mike Foltynewicz worked 3.0 scoreless innings before a one-hour, 23-minute rain delay ended his outing. Patrick Weigel (W, 5-1) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings in relief.

Bulls Stats: Banda (L, 0-2) pitched two thirds of an inning and yielded four runs on four hits. Dalton Kelly went 3-for-5 with a double and Perez went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.

Quote: "I'm always looking for a good pitch to hit," Kazmar Jr. said of his home run. "I was lucky enough to get something over the plate and was able to put a good swing on it."

Postgame Notes: Kazmar Jr.'s home run was the 36th of his career with Gwinnett, moving him into sole possession of fourth place in Gwinnett history. Additionally, his 11th career triple with the club tied him for second in Gwinnett history alongside Ozzie Albies. LaMarre hit a leadoff homer for the second time this season, the first coming on April 24 vs. Indianapolis.

Next Game (Wednesday, July 31): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Kyle Wright (8-4, 4.83 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Keegan Akin (4-4, 4.66 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.