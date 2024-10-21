Kansas City Monarchs Season Opener Set for May 9, 2025

October 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City Monarchs baseball returns Friday, May 9.

That's the date of the Monarchs' 2025 home opener, confirmed Monday with the release of the club's schedule for the upcoming season.

The four-time league champions will open the season at home for the first time since 2022, taking on the Lincoln Saltdogs from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

The 2025 season opener will feature a historic giveaway to be announced at a later date.

The schedule also features home games on July 4 and 5, as well as Labor Day. The Monarchs will host Fourth of July at Legends Field for the first time since 2023.

Fans can lock in their seats for Monarchs baseball in 2025 with a season ticket package. Season tickets are on sale with tickets available for 25-40% off face value through December 13. Call the Monarchs at 913-328-5618 for more information.

Game times, promotions, and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

See the full schedule here.May 9 will be the first of 50 home games for the Monarchs in 2025, including 27 weekend matchups (Friday-Sunday).

Kansas City is aiming for its second title in three years in the 12-team American Association of Professional Baseball.

10 of the Monarchs' 11 league mates will make a trip to Legends Field in 2025, including all five of the Monarchs' opponents in the West Division.

The road portion of the Monarchs' schedule features over 10,000 miles of travel, including trips to Canada, Chicago and Texas. Kansas City's longest road trip of the season stretches from South Dakota to Milwaukee to the Chicago suburbs August 8-17.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.