Kane County Cougars Announce 2025 Schedule

October 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars organization has announced the game schedule for the 2025 season. Opening Night will take place on Thursday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. against the Sioux City Explorers.

The 2024 Miles Wolff Cup Champions will play 50 home games at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field with 25 spectacular firework shows and awesome weekly specials. New promotions, giveaways and theme nights will be announced later.

Full season tickets, group tickets and partial season tickets of 5-20 games are on sale now. Individual tickets are expected to go on sale in the spring. Contact the ticket office at 630-232-8811 to purchase season or group tickets today.

Visit kccougars.com or follow the Cougars on Facebook, Instagram and X, for updates regarding the upcoming 2025 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.