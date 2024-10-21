Lake Country DockHounds Announce 2025 Season Schedule

October 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds and the American Association of Professional Baseball have announced the 2025 season schedule. The DockHounds will open on the road with a pair of 3-game trips to the Chicago Dogs and the Milwaukee Milkmen before hosting their 2025 home opener on May 16th against the Fargo-Moorehead RedHawks. Gates open at 5:35pm, parking lots at 5pm.

"We're excited to release next season's schedule and continue providing affordable family entertainment for the community," said Bryan Giese, Lake Country DockHounds Director of Marketing. "The DockHounds 2025 schedule features 50 home games, including 8 weekend series that will provide fans with more excitement like last year's post-game fireworks shows, drone shows, as well as several promotional nights to engage fans of all ages."

Season ticket packages are now available for the 2025 season. Fans that purchase a 10-game, half or full season ticket package now will receive an exclusive "white-out" replica jersey in honor of the team's new opening day uniforms. Visit DockHounds.Com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.