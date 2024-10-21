Goldeyes' 2025 Schedule Released; Season Starts May 8 in Cleburne

October 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes released their 2025 schedule Monday.

The American Association once again plays a continuous, 100-game schedule, and retains the East/West divisional format introduced in 2022. The Goldeyes compete in the West Division alongside the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, and Sioux Falls Canaries.

The East Division is comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Lake Country DockHounds, and Milwaukee Milkmen.

Winnipeg will open the 2025 season on Thursday, May 8 on the road against Cleburne.

The Goldeyes host 50 home games at Blue Cross Park, including nine weekends. The 2025 home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against Milwaukee.

Standard game times at home are 6:30 p.m. (Monday - Thursday), 7:00 p.m. (Friday), 6:00 p.m. (Saturday), and 1:00 p.m. (Sunday). Exceptions are the school day matinee games on Thursday, May 22 versus Milwaukee and Wednesday, June 4 against Kane County, both of which are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Canada Day, Tuesday, July 1 against Fargo-Moorhead is a late afternoon start at 4:00 p.m., while the regular season finale with Sioux City on Monday, September 1 will get underway at 1:00 p.m.

The Goldeyes host ten of their 11 American Association opponents at home for at least one series (the exception being Lake Country) and visit every opposing city at least once.

Winnipeg's longest homestand is seven games, taking place from July 24-30. The Goldeyes' longest road trip of the season is ten games from May 8-18.

Start times for road games will be announced in the coming weeks.

For a fourth straight season, the American Association playoff format includes eight teams. The top four clubs (by winning percentage) in each division qualify for the postseason. A best-of-three Division Series will be followed by the Division Championship Series - now a best-of-five - within each division to determine the participants in the best-of-five Miles Wolff Cup Final. The 2025 American Association playoffs are scheduled to begin Wednesday, September 3.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Schedule Breakdown

Total Games: 100

Home Games: 50

Away Games: 50

Home Games by Day of the Week

Sunday: 9

Monday: 2

Tuesday: 7

Wednesday: 7

Thursday: 7

Friday: 9

Saturday: 9

Home Game Times

Monday - Thursday: 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m.

Home Game Time Exceptions

Thursday, May 22 (11:00 a.m.)

Wednesday, June 4 (11:00 a.m.)

Tuesday, July 1 (4:00 p.m.)

Monday, September 1 (1:00 p.m.)

Total Games vs. West Division: 62

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks: 12

Kansas City Monarchs: 12

Lincoln Saltdogs: 12

Sioux City Explorers: 13

Sioux Falls Canaries: 13

Total Games vs. East Division: 38

Chicago Dogs: 7

Cleburne Railroaders: 7

Gary SouthShore RailCats: 6

Kane County Cougars: 6

Lake Country DockHounds: 3

Milwaukee Milkmen: 9

