Railroaders Announce 2025 Schedule

October 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - The Cleburne Railroaders are thrilled to announce the release of their 2025 season schedule, highlighted by an exciting Opening Day showdown on May 8, 2025, against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at La Moderna Field.

The 2025 campaign promises to be a season to remember, with the Railroaders competing in a full slate of 100 games, including 50 at home. Fans can expect high-energy action from the first pitch of Opening Day to the final out of the season, as the Railroaders return with fresh talent and a commitment to bringing home victories.

"After a record-breaking 2024 season, we are thrilled to begin preparing for an even bigger 2025 season," said Railroaders GM Chris Jones. "The Railroaders' front office is hard at work planning new theme nights, exciting elements, and increasing fan engagement!" Season ticket packages are currently on sale! Fans who purchase season tickets will enjoy exclusive benefits such as parking, streaming AABaseball.tv, private events, private access, and more! Single game tickets will be released in late April, prior to Opening Weekend.

The Railroaders are gearing up for their best season yet, combining the traditions of Texas pride with the thrills of professional baseball. Expect an incredible mix of fan experiences, promotions, and family-friendly events all season long.

Stay tuned for more updates, promotions, and special events throughout the 2025 season.

All Aboard for 2025! The journey starts here--get your tickets early and be part of the action! Ticket information, including season ticket packages and group outing options, are available now by contacting the front office at (817) 945-8705.

