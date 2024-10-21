Explorers Announce 2025 Schedule

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Fresh off another exciting postseason run, the Sioux City Explorers have announced their 100-game American Association schedule for the 2025 season. Set to open their 32 nd season on the road Thursday night, May 8 th at 6:30 p.m., the Explorers will begin in Geneva, Illinois against the defending American Association Champions, the Kane County Cougars. Following a season opening seven-game road trip that includes a stop in Chicago, the Explorers will return home for opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday, May 16, against the Kansas City Monarchs. Sioux City will welcome their West division rivals to open up the home schedule for the third consecutive season as part of a nine-game home stand that will see the X's host the Monarchs first, followed by an off-day May 19, then the Gary SouthShore Railcats come to town for three games, followed by a three-day visit from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

"The Explorers are excited for another great year both on and off the field in 2025. We look forward to another season of providing our fans a great experience at the ballpark as the team on the field looks to make their third straight playoff appearance in pursuit of an American Association championship," said Vice-President/General Manager Tom Backemeyer.

The 32 nd season of Explorers baseball features 49 home dates with eight weekends of X's excitement at Lewis and Clark Park. One of the highlights of the entire summer in Sioux City will, once again, be the Independence Day holiday with a Sioux City tradition of fireworks at the ballpark. The Explorers will host the Kane County Cougars on July 3 and the Gary SouthShore Railcats July 4 with a red, white and blue post-game fireworks show following both contests. In addition to a fun-filled fourth, Explorers fans have much more to look forward to, including a home series on Memorial Day weekend, May 23-25, hosting the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and double the fun at a doubleheader on June 14 against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Sioux City will close out the home portion of the schedule on July 25-28 against their I-29 rivals, the Sioux Falls Canaries, before closing out the regular season with their final four games of the year on the road at Winnipeg against the Goldeyes, August 29-September 1.

The 2025 American Association division format will not change- with Sioux City playing again in the West Division. Joining the Explorers in the West Division are the Fargo-Moorhead (ND/MN) RedHawks, Kansas City (KS) Monarchs, Lincoln (NE) Saltdogs, Sioux Falls (SD) Canaries and Winnipeg (MB) Goldeyes. The East Division is comprised of the Chicago Dogs (IL), Cleburne (TX) Railroaders, Gary SouthShore (IN) RailCats, Kane County (IL) Cougars, Lake Country (WI) DockHounds and Milwaukee (WI) Milkmen.

Details about the upcoming 2025 season include the following schedule features: The Explorers will play 65 games against the West Division, hosting 32 games at home and traveling for 33 games on the road. The remaining 35 games will come against the East Division with Sioux City playing 18 home games and 17 road games against the East. Sioux City will host a season-long, nine-game homestand for the first homestand of the season, May 16-25, while the longest road trip of the season will include a nine-game swing from July 8-17. This season's American Association All-Star Game will be played on July 22 at Newman Outdoor Field at the home of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Fargo, North Dakota.

Game times for Sunday home games are set for 4:05 p.m. with Saturday games starting at 6:05 p.m. Gates at Lewis and Clark Park will open one hour before first pitch. The club will announce remaining game times at a later date, and they will publish a full schedule with updated road-game times as they become available from teams around the American Association.

Ticket packages for the 2025 season along with sponsorship and partner opportunities are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned for the exciting 2025 promotional calendar for the Explorers season, which will be announced later during the offseason; Follow the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

2025 Key Dates

May 8 2025 season opener at Kane County

May 16 2025 home opening night at Lewis and Clark Park

July 3 & July 4 Post Game Fireworks

July 21 -23 American Association All-Star Game at Fargo-Moorhead

August 25-28 Final home series against Sioux Falls

August 26-September 1 Final Road series at Winnipeg

