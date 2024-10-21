2025 American Association Schedule Announced

The American Association of Professional Baseball, North America's premier MLB Professional Partner League has released the 2025 regular season schedule.

The American Association's 100-game season will open on Thursday, May 8 with a pair of games featuring the Miles Wolff Cup Champion Kane County Cougars hosting the Sioux City Explorers and the Cleburne Railroaders hosting the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The remainder of the league will open play on Friday, May 9 with a full slate of six games.

All games in 2025 will be free for fans to view live on the league's streaming platform, American Association TV. In 2024, the league dropped the paywall for live games and saw viewership nearly double across all platforms. In addition to the league's streaming platform, in 2025 fans will be able to watch an expanded slate of games via Gray Media local and regional affiliates and nationally on Fubo Sports and other national carriers.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will host the American Association All-Star Game and festivities at Newman Outdoor Field on July 21-22, and the season will conclude with the league's traditional Labor Day games on September 1.

Following the 100-game regular season, the top four clubs in each division will vie for the Miles Wolff Cup starting September 3. In 2025, the Division Championship Series will expand to a best-of-five series. The playoffs will culminate with a best-of-five Wolff Cup Final series starting on September 15.

The American Association remains split into the East Division and West Division for the 2025 season. The East Division is comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Cleburne, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County, Lake Country DockHounds and Milwaukee Milkmen. The West Division members are the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Kansas City, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City, Sioux Falls Canaries and Winnipeg.

"After another year of growth in terms of attendance and revenues across the league, we are looking forward to another tremendous schedule for our fans and clubs in 2025," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "The American Association continues to stand out among MLB Professional Partner Leagues as the place for players and fans to enjoy America's Pastime in our beautiful facilities. For the second consecutive season, our league lead all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance. We can't wait to see everyone back at the ballpark in May."

