2025 American Association Schedule Released

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs announced today that their schedule for the 2025 season has been finalized and it will feature 10 league opponents coming to Haymarket Park during the 2025 season. The Saltdogs will begin the 2025 season on the road for a three-game series on Friday, May 9th versus the Kansas City Monarchs followed by a 3-game series at Sioux Falls before returning to Haymarket Park for the home opener on Friday, May 16th versus the Winnipeg Goldeyes in game one of the three game series.

The American Association will once again operate with a total of 12 teams and will remain in a two-division format. The Saltdogs will remain in the West Division along with the Fargo Moorehead Redhawks, Kansas City Monarchs, Sioux City Explorers, Sioux Falls Canaries and the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The East Division will be comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Cleburne Railroaders, Gary Southshore Railcats, Kane County Cougars, Lake Country Dockhounds and Milwaukee Milkmen.

The two-division format once again will provide the opportunity for a more balanced schedule with the Saltdogs playing 62 games versus its West Division opponents, while facing East Division teams a total of 38 times.

There will be 50 home games played at Haymarket Park with an equal number of games to be played on the road. Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs (4 from the West Division and 4 from the East Division). The team that wins the division will choose its first-round opponent among the playoff teams within its division. The eight playoff teams will play a best-of-three Division series with the winners of the Division series facing off in a pair of best-of-five Division Championship Series. The winners of the Division Championship Series will meet in the Wolff Cup Finals to determine the American Association champion in a best-of-five series. The American Association All-Star game will once again return in 2025 with the Fargo Moorhead Redhawks hosting the festivities on July 22 at Newman Outdoor Field. The Lincoln Saltdogs will release their 2025 promotions in a future press release.

Fargo Moorhead - 7 games at Haymarket Park & 6 games at FM

Kansas City - 6 games at Haymarket Park & 6 games at KC

Sioux City - 6 games at Haymarket Park & 7 games at SC

Sioux Falls - 6 games at Haymarket Park & 6 games at SF

Winnipeg - 6 games at Haymarket Park & 6 games at WIN

Chicago - 3 games at Haymarket Park & 3 games at CHI

Cleburne - 4 games at Haymarket Park & 3 games at CLE

Gary - 0 games at Haymarket Park & 4 games at GAR

Kane County - 3 games at Haymarket Park & 3 games at KCO

Lake Country - 3 games at Haymarket Park & 3 games at LC

Milwaukee - 6 games at Haymarket Park & 3 games at MKE

