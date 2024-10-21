RailCats Announce 2025 Schedule

October 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







GARY, IN. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats are excited to announce their 2025 American Association Schedule, including game times for all 50 home games. The RailCats begin the season on the road at the Milwaukee Milkmen Dogs.

The 2025 Home Opener is Tuesday, May 13 against the Cleburne Railroaders.

The RailCats full 2025 promotional and event schedule featuring fan giveaways, promotional appearances, food and beverage specials and theme nights will be announced in the Spring.

For season ticket packages and group and hospitality offerings for the 2024 season, call 219-882-2255 or visit railcatsbaseball.com.

