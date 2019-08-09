Kane County Wins Back-And-Forth Finale

GENEVA, ILL. - After more than four hours of baseball Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field, Joey Rose's 11th-inning single gave the Kane County Cougars a 10-9 walk-off victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Kane County (33-14, 68-48) also earned a three-game sweep.

Gabe Snyder put the Kernels (27-20, 66-51) ahead in their half of the 11th before the Cougars rallied for the win. Snyder belted a towering solo shot for his team-high 14th home run and a 9-8 Cedar Rapids lead. However, Blaze Alexander tied the contest with an RBI triple and scored the winning run on the game-ending single from Rose.

Prior to providing the final runs, Kane County tallied the first run of Friday's series finale during the first inning. Buddy Kennedy's one-out single drove in Dominic Fletcher and pushed the Cougars to a quick 1-0 advantage.

Cedar Rapids moved in front, 2-1, within the fourth. Yunior Severino hit a single that eventually produced two Kane County errors. Gilberto Celestino and Wander Javier both came home on the play.

The Cougars regained the lead at 5-2 in the fifth inning. KeShawn Lynch reached on an error and later scored on a groundout by Zack Shannon. Kennedy broke the brief tie with a go-ahead double, and Zachery Almond and Rose each added RBI singles to extend the edge.

Five consecutive runs carried the Kernels to a late lead. Jared Akins hit a two-run double during the sixth that closed the gap to 6-4. In the ninth, Spencer Steer's two-run double and Snyder's sacrifice fly created a 7-6 Cedar Rapids advantage. Unfortunately for the Kernels, Alexander forced extra innings with an RBI single within the bottom of the ninth.

Both sides scored during the 10th inning to set up the decisive 11th inning. Cedar Rapids tallied its run when Akins scored from second base on an RBI single by Tyler Webb. Shannon posted an RBI single for Kane County to even the score at 8-8.

Jose Cuas (3-2) was credited with the win. He finished the game after Kai-Wei Lin suffered his third blown save during the ninth. Andy Toelken earned his team-high eighth hold earlier in the contest.

Dylan Thomas (0-1) allowed the walk-off run and took the loss. Thomas, Nate Hadley, and J.T. Perez were all charged with blown saves.

