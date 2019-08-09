Dragons Cancel Saturday Post-Game Fireworks Show

Dayton, Ohio - Due to the Oregon District tragedy last weekend, the Dayton Dragons have decided to cancel the fireworks show following the game on Saturday, August 10, when the Dayton Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts. There has not yet been a decision if the show will be rescheduled for a later date.

"The fireworks show is being cancelled out of respect for those affected by the events of August 4. The Oregon District is very close to our stadium and we want to give that neighborhood more time to recover and heal," Robert Murphy, President of the team, said.

Saturday night's game will be played as scheduled; first pitch is set for 7:09 p.m.

