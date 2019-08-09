Dragons to Feature "American Celebration Night" at Fifth Third Field on Saturday

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will return home on Saturday, August 10, to host the Lansing Lugnuts on American Celebration Night as part of the Hometown Heroes Program at Fifth Third Field. The Hometown Heroes program is made possible by the Dayton Development Coalition, SRC, Reynolds & Reynolds and TACG. Dragons players and coaches will wear special red, white, and blue jerseys that will be auctioned following the game.

Before the game, on the main plaza, fans can check out various military related booths and numerous military vehicles as part of one of the largest plaza displays in Fifth Third Field history. Inside the ballpark, Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and General Arnold Bunch, Jr., will throw out the ceremonial first pitches and Team Fastrax skydivers will arrive on the field prior to first pitch.

American Celebration Night also connects baseball to the local military community. A local veteran will be honored as part of the CareSource Veteran Salute Program. The Kroger Baseball Buddies, featuring children of Springfield Air National Guard families, will take the field with Dragons players for the national anthem.

The anthem will be performed by the Spirit of Freedom Band and colors will be presented by the Honor Guard from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The anthem will also include a dove release and the unveiling of a giant American flag.

In-Game activities will include a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy official new recruit swear-in, a special welcome home to deployed servicemen and servicewomen, the performing of God Bless America by the Spirit of Freedom Band, and a demonstration by the Northmont High School NJROTC.

