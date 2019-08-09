Bust out the Brooms

MIDLAND, Mich. - Hope you had your seat belt on! With the Great Lakes Loons holding a four-run advantage and needing just three outs for the victory, Clark Scolamiero made things uncomfortable in the top of the 9th inning with a three-run no-doubt home run for the Lake County Captains. But, Loons reliever Joel Inoa was able to get the final two outs needed to preserve the 6-5 victory on Friday night at Dow Diamond.

That's a sweep to open the homestand and the Loons winning streak now sits at five games. The Loons also continue to have the best record in the Midwest League, which now sits at 72-42 (.632).

Romer Cuadrado clobbered his fifth home run of the season to get the action started in the 1st inning, pushing the Loons out to a 2-0 lead. He finished the game going 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and two runs scored to go along with a double and his home run.

It was more of an unconventional attack in the 6th inning when runs scored on a ground out from Chris Roller and a fielder's choice by Justin Yurchak. However, two runs in the top of the 8th scored on a triple from Central Michigan product Dan Robinson. Extra insurance at the time, those two runs proved to be vital towards the Loons cause.

The teams combined to smack 22 hits in the game and hung 11 runs, but between both of them went just 3-for-22 (.136) with runners in scoring position.

Ryan Pepiot, the Los Angeles Dodgers third round pick from 2019's draft, started on the mound and threw two scoreless innings before being removed from the game due to his pitch count. Zach Willeman (W, 3-4) did the heavy lifting allowing two runs on six hits over 4.2 innings pitched. Justin Bruihl (H, 3) and Inoa (SV, 4) capped off a 12-strikeout performance for Loons pitching.

