Dragons Notes for Friday

August 9, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Friday, August 9, 2019 l Game # 47 (117)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (20-26, 48-68) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-26, 53-61)

RH Adrian Rodriguez (5-2, 4.25) vs. RH Cullen Dana (2-0, 3.86)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a three-game series.

2019 Season Series between Dayton and Fort Wayne: TinCaps 9, Dragons 7 (at Fort Wayne: TinCaps 8, Dragons 1).

Last Game: Thursday: Fort Wayne 6, Dayton 2. The TinCaps broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the sixth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate. The Dragons collected just three hits including two by Jay Schuyler, who has the only two RBI in the series for the Dragons. Mariel Bautista had a double, the only extra base hit in the series for Dayton.

The Playoff Chase: With 24 games to play, the Dragons face a five game deficit in the race for a playoff spot. South Bend is the wildcard leader.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani is batting .315 in his last 29 games. He hit .326 in July to rank 6th in the Midwest League.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 61 games and is batting .299 with 26 stolen bases. Since May 24, he ranks 6th in the MWL in batting average, 5th in the MWL in hits, tied for 2nd in runs scored and 1st in stolen bases.

Jay Schuyler over his last 13 games is 16 for 47 (.340) with one home run. Schuyler has hit safely in six straight games.

Matt Pidich over his last 24 games: 1.49 ERA, 42.1 IP, 29 H, 14 R, 7 ER, 13 BB, 45 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 10 (7:08 p.m.): Lansing RH Troy Watson (5-3, 3.80) at Dayton LH Connor Curlis (4-3, 2.73) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 11 (2:08 p.m.): Lansing RH Troy Miller (4-7, 5.24) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (5-2, 4.34) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Monday, August 12 (7:00 p.m.): Lansing RH Sean Wymer (6-11, 5.95) at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-12, 5.26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.