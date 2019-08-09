Another Sellout Crowd Celebrates Homestand Finale

August 9, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps fell in the series finale to Dayton (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 6-1, as the Dragons salvaged the final game of the three-game series. A crowd of 8,009 fans filled Parkview Field on a sunny summer night, the 14th sellout crowd of the season and the fourth crowd of over 8,000 fans.

The Dragons (21-26, 48-69) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a no-doubt, three-run home run by Matt Lloyd. The former Indiana Hoosier joined the Dragons earlier today and homered on the first pitch he saw. From there, Dayton tacked on single insurance runs in the third, fifth, and eighth innings.

Dylan Coleman starred in his first relief outing for the TinCaps (20-27, 53-62) in 2019, tossing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. The 2018 fourth-round pick made 13 appearances out of the bullpen for Fort Wayne last season.

At the plate, Juan Fernandez and Justin Lopez both finished the game with two base hits. Fernandez now has seven multi-hit games this games, and Lopez is slashing .328/.357/.478 since July 21 (17 games) with 10 RBIs.

The TinCaps plated their lone run via a Lee Solomon fielder's choice in the ninth inning. Solomon finished the series with four RBIs and has eight RBIs in eight games during the month of August.

Next Game

Saturday, August 9 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Adrian Martinez

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Riley Thompson

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.