Hot Rods Grab Series Win
August 9, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps fell behind early and never recovered in falling 5-3 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in front of 8,449 fans Friday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.
West Michigan came just two walks shy of tying their season-high as three pitchers combined for ten free passes in the narrow loss, as Bowling Green takes two of three games from West Michigan in the weekday series.
Bowling Green scored a pair of runs in the top of the first and a lone run in the second before Whitecaps starter Adam Wolf walked four-straight runners in the third to give the Hot Rods a 4-0 lead. West Michigan responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half on back-to-back RBIs from Riley Greene and Parker Meadows before Johnny Valente roped an RBI-single in the sixth to cut Bowling Green's advantage to 4-3. In the ninth, Jordan Qsar laced a leadoff single before a fielding error, and a passed ball advanced him to third. Seaver Whalen followed with a sacrifice fly scoring Qsar and putting the final touches on a 5-3 Bowling Green victory.
Whitecaps starting pitcher Adam Wolf (3-10) went three innings allowing four runs on four hits in his tenth loss on the campaign. Bowling Green starter Alan Strong (8-4) tossed 5.2 innings allowing three runs on five strikeouts in his eighth win of 2019 while Cristofer Ogando closed out the ninth on no hits and one punchout for his sixth save of the year. The Whitecaps fall to 16-31 in the second half and 37-79 overall while the Hot Rods improve to 28-18 in the second half and 77-59 overall. The Whitecaps finished the season 2-12 against the Bowling Green. Greene finished the ballgame 1-for-5 with his RBI-double and a run scored.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps hit the road for a three-game series against the Lake County Captains at Classic Park on Saturday at 7:00 pm. Pitcher Jesus Rodriguez starts for West Michigan against Lake County pitcher Alex Royalty. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 9, 2019
- Hot Rods Grab Series Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Kane County Wins Back-And-Forth Finale - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cougars' Homestand Comes up Roses - Kane County Cougars
- Captains Swept by Loons to End Road Trip - Lake County Captains
- Bees Drop Series Finale 7-2 to Timber Rattlers - Burlington Bees
- Losing Streak Snapped with 4-2 Win - Clinton LumberKings
- Rodriguez Spurs Lugnuts Romp in Debut - Lansing Lugnuts
- Clinton Takes Final Game from Treasure Hunters 4-2 - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Rattlers Cruise to 7-2 Win in Burlington - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Schmid Leads Chiefs to Shutout Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Bats Go Quiet as Cubs Drop Finale to Lansing 12-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Peoria Narrowly Edges Beloit in Pitcher's Duel 2-0 - Beloit Snappers
- Hot Rods Take Rubber Match with 5-3 Friday Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bust out the Brooms - Great Lakes Loons
- Another Sellout Crowd Celebrates Homestand Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lloyd's Home Run on First Swing with Dragons Keys Dayton 6-1 Win - Dayton Dragons
- Lansing Lugnuts Place Two Arms on DL - Lansing Lugnuts
- Kernels Homestand Preview: August 10-12 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons on TV Saturday and Sunday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- BG Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 9 vs. Dayton (Game 115) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview: August 10-12 - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons to Feature "American Celebration Night" at Fifth Third Field on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Cancel Saturday Post-Game Fireworks Show - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Cubs AnnounceÂ 2019 College Scholarship Winners - South Bend Cubs
- Greene Shines in 'Caps Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Big Fourth Inning Leads to 8-4 Cubs Win over Lugnuts - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent West Michigan Whitecaps Stories
- Hot Rods Grab Series Win
- Greene Shines in 'Caps Loss
- 'Caps Cruise by Hot Rods
- Whitecaps Add Riley Greene
- 'Caps Come Home with Win