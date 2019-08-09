Hot Rods Grab Series Win

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps fell behind early and never recovered in falling 5-3 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in front of 8,449 fans Friday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

West Michigan came just two walks shy of tying their season-high as three pitchers combined for ten free passes in the narrow loss, as Bowling Green takes two of three games from West Michigan in the weekday series.

Bowling Green scored a pair of runs in the top of the first and a lone run in the second before Whitecaps starter Adam Wolf walked four-straight runners in the third to give the Hot Rods a 4-0 lead. West Michigan responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half on back-to-back RBIs from Riley Greene and Parker Meadows before Johnny Valente roped an RBI-single in the sixth to cut Bowling Green's advantage to 4-3. In the ninth, Jordan Qsar laced a leadoff single before a fielding error, and a passed ball advanced him to third. Seaver Whalen followed with a sacrifice fly scoring Qsar and putting the final touches on a 5-3 Bowling Green victory.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Adam Wolf (3-10) went three innings allowing four runs on four hits in his tenth loss on the campaign. Bowling Green starter Alan Strong (8-4) tossed 5.2 innings allowing three runs on five strikeouts in his eighth win of 2019 while Cristofer Ogando closed out the ninth on no hits and one punchout for his sixth save of the year. The Whitecaps fall to 16-31 in the second half and 37-79 overall while the Hot Rods improve to 28-18 in the second half and 77-59 overall. The Whitecaps finished the season 2-12 against the Bowling Green. Greene finished the ballgame 1-for-5 with his RBI-double and a run scored.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps hit the road for a three-game series against the Lake County Captains at Classic Park on Saturday at 7:00 pm. Pitcher Jesus Rodriguez starts for West Michigan against Lake County pitcher Alex Royalty. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

