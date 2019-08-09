Hot Rods Take Rubber Match with 5-3 Friday Win

Comstock Park, MI - Jordan Qsar and Ford Proctor each had three hits for the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 5-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps to conclude their three-game and season series on Friday night at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan. The Hot Rods improve to 68-50 overall and 28-19 in the second half heading into a three-game series with the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CDT first pitch.

Bowling Green took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against Whitecaps starter Adam Wolf. Proctor singled to center and went to second when Ruben Cardenas worked a one-out walk. Qsar lined a 3-2 pitch to right field, plating Proctor and moving Cardenas to third, making it a 1-0 game. Cardenas scored later in the inning on a wild pitch by Wolf, giving the Hot Rods a 2-0 advantage after one inning of play.

The Hot Rods extended their lead in the second against Wolf and the Whitecaps. Erik Ostberg led off with a single to center and Osmy Gregorio grounded into a fielder's choice that retired Ostberg for the second out of the inning and Gregorio took second on a steal. Proctor collected his second hit of the game in the next at-bat, an RBI single to left, as Gregorio crossed to make it a 3-0 game. They increased their lead to 4-0 in the third after Wolf walked the bases loaded. Ostberg took a walk on four-straight pitches to force home Qsar, extending the lead.

The Whitecaps halved the deficit in the bottom of the third against Bowling Green starter Alan Strong. Wenceel Perez worked a one-out walk and scored with two outs when Riley Green doubled to right. Greene scored when the next hitter Parker Meadows, singled to right, making it a 4-2 game. They added another run in the sixth with Johnny Valente singling home Bryant Packard to narrow the gap with a 4-3 Hot Rods lead.

Bowling Green added to their lead in the ninth against West Michigan reliever Zack Hess. Qsar led off with a single to center field, his third hit of the night. An errant pickoff attempt moved Qsar to second while a walk to Chris Betts resulted in a wild pitch to put Qsar on third. Seaver Whalen lifted a sacrifice fly to left, plating Qsar while giving Bowling Green a 5-3 edge.

Strong (8-4) allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in a win. Nick Padilla earned a hold after allowing two hits over 2.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Cristofer Ogando netted a save, throwing a seamless ninth with a strikeout.

Notes: Proctor extended his hit streak to six games... He also logged his 10th three-hit game of the year... He leads the team with 31 multi-hit games... Cardenas tied a season-high with two walks... Whalen tied a career high with two walks... It's just the second time in his career he's had a multi-walk game, joining his July 2nd game against Dayton... Qsar had his fifth multi-hit game of the season... It was his first three-hit game of the year... His three hits set a personal season-high... BG tied their season-high, taking 11 walks in Friday's game... It ties their April 7th total against Dayton... Jonathan Aranda pinch ran for Ostberg in the sixth inning... The Hot Rods are 28-29 on the road this season... They finish the season series 12-2 against West Michigan... BG is 8-4 in the rubber game of a three-game set... They're 15-9 in two-run games... Friday was the team's 46th night win of the year... BG is 15-16 in games against left-handed starters... Bowling Green begins a three-game series with the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday at Dow Diamond... The Hot Rods will send RH Easton McGee (7-4, 3.68) to the mound against a Loons starter to be announced... Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM and the Hot Rods Radio Network on the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps, available for smart phone.

