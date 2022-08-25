K-Wings Sign Forward Shaw Boomhower

August 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday the signing of forward Shaw Boomhower.

Boomhower, 23, enters his fourth professional season and comes to Kalamazoo after spending the 2021-22 season with the Wheeling Nailers. Known league-wide for his hard-nosed style and relentless motor, the fan-favorite, Boomhower, played 31 games last season, scoring 5 goals with 8 assists and 127 penalty minutes for the Nailers.

"Shaw has played in our Division for the past three seasons and knows what it takes to be successful," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He brings a physical style of play that makes his teammates play taller and can have an impact on any line."

The 5-foot 10-inch, 185-pound, forward spent his first two seasons (2018-19/2019-20) with the Cincinnati Cyclones (50 GP, 7G, 7A and 168 PIM), along with playing two games with the Rochester Americans (AHL) during his second professional season.

"I'm super grateful for the opportunity to play in Kalamazoo," Boomhower said. "Wings Event Center is a super hard place to play. I think the K-Wings fans will love my style, and hopefully I can be a small puzzle piece in our ride to the Kelly Cup."

A native of Belleville, Ontario, Boomhower compiled 56 points (16G, 33A) and 159 penalty minutes in 99 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games across two seasons (2016-2018), most of which were spent with the Mississauga Steelheads.

