Heartlanders 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders are excited to release the team's 2022-23 promotional schedule. The club kicks off their second season at Xtream Arena on Friday, October 21st vs. Idaho at 7:05 p.m.

October 12th 6:05pm - Heartlanders Preseason Scrimmage

- First chance to see your 2022-2023 Iowa Heartlanders take the ice in an inter-squad preseason scrimmage.

- Free for Rose Club Season Ticket Holders. Pick up your season tickets at the event.

October 21 - Home Opener, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic

- It's the start of our Second Season at Xtream Arena and we host Idaho for our Home Opener, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

- Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 2500 fans), courtesy of Allison Mackin, Realtor, with Watts Group Real Estate.

- Arrive early for a block party in front of Xtream Arena from 4-6pm, which will include a red-carpet intro of the team. The doors open at 6pm to kick off Opening Night festivities.

- Fanbango Giveaway (to all fans in attendance) courtesy of Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Blackout: We will be wearing our black jerseys all weekend and are encouraging fans to come dressed in black for opening night.

-Opening Weekend Memento Puck (100 branded pucks to be purchased by fans in arena using the DASH auction app, courtesy of DASH auctions).

October 22 - Affiliation Night, presented by Allison Mackin, Realtor, with Watts Group Real Estate

- The Heartlanders are proud ECHL affiliates of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild.

- We celebrate being an important part of the Minnesota hockey family on Affiliation Night, presented by Allison Mackin, Realtor, with Watts Group Real Estate.

- Affiliation Rally Towel Giveaway (first 1000 fans) courtesy of Allison Mackin, Realtor, with Watts Group Real Estate.

- Wear your Heartlanders or Minnesota/Iowa Wild jerseys and apparel for your chance to win special in-game activations and prizes.

November 6 - Pucks n' Paws

- Let's get FUR-ocious for Pucks n Paws. Dogs that pre-register and purchase a special priced ticket are welcome to come to the game (information will be released leading up to the game).

- We will have the ever-popular Wiener Dog Race happen during intermission.

- This game also kicks off our Sunday Series, a family-friendly way to come to a game early and be home before supper.

November 20 - Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Day, presented by Advance Auto Parts

- Our first specialty jersey game of the season, with specialty Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Day jerseys presented by Advance Auto Parts.

- Game-worn specialty jerseys inclusive of a post-game meet and greet and will be available for purchase during a live in-arena silent auction.

- A portion of proceeds from the evening benefit the United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties.

- Pajama Party: wear your SpongeBob SquarePants themed pajamas for your chance to win special in-game activations and prizes.

November 26 - Military Appreciation Night, presented by GreenState Credit Union

- Military Appreciation Night presented by GreenState Credit Union honors those that have sacrificed in order to protect our freedom and way of life.

- Camo Stress Ball Giveaway (first 500 fans) courtesy of GreenState Credit Union.

- Join us for an amazing night honoring local vets and active and reserve military members.

- A portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit Salute to the Fallen.

Nov. 27 - Matchup presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic | Postgame Skate presented by The Family Dental Center

- We host Cincinnati for a Sunday showdown with a 2:05 p.m. puck drop. The game is presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

- Postgame skate (1 of 2) presented by The Family Dental Center.

- Fanbango Giveaway courtesy of Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

- Postgame skate: upon the conclusion of the game fans can participate in our postgame skate. Fans should bring their own skates and will be required to show their ticket for reentrance to the arena to participate.

Nov. 30 - Game presented by Mercy Iowa City

- We host Kansas City for the first time of the season on this Wednesday showdown presented by Mercy Iowa City.

December 13th - December 25th 12 Days of Christmas

- Presented by Dash Auctions.

- 10 specialty signed jerseys available for purchase through the DASH auction app.

- Purchase other collectible items, signed merchandise, in-game activations.

December 14 - Field Trip Day

- Wakey, Eggs n Bakey! The Iowa Heartlanders drop the puck at 10:35 AM for our first-ever Field Trip Day.

- The day features an educational component for participating Iowa City Community School District. Elementary Schools to enhance school curriculums and promote lessons related to about the importance of exercise and the game of hockey.

December 16 - Matchup presented by Mercy Iowa City | Player Card Giveaway courtesy of Iowa City Area Sports Commission

- It's part 1 of our 2-part Player Card Giveaway series, courtesy of the Iowa City Area Sports Commission. First 1000 fans receive a pack of trading cards.

- Game presented by Mercy Iowa City.

- Rose Jersey Friday: we are wearing our Rose alternate jerseys for this Friday showdown vs. Kalamazoo.

December 17 - Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic

- Bring your Teddy Bears to throw on the ice! After the Heartlanders score their first goal, toss the bears and they will be donated to Toys for Tots for families in need this holiday season.

- Wear your best Ugly Sweater to the game (for your chance to win in-game activations and special prizes).

- Great game for office parties and holiday parties.

- Fanbango Giveaway (for all fans in attendance) courtesy of Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

January 7 - Mossy Oak Night with Bobblehead Giveaway & specialty jerseys night, presented by Dash Auctions

- We wear the deer, but we're embracing camo, hunting and the outdoors on Mossy Oak Night that features our first ever bobblehead giveaway (first 500 fans) plus specialty Mossy Oak jerseys, presented by Dash Auctions.

- Game worn specialty jerseys inclusive of a post-game meet and greet will be available for purchase in-arena during the game through the DASH auction app.

- Wear your camo for your chance to win in-game activations, seat upgrades, special signed bobble heads, specialty signed collectable pucks, and other special prizes.

January 21 - Faith & Family Night, presented by Pizza Ranch

- Our annual game where faith and hockey collide! Come out to Xtream Arena to celebrate Heartlanders hockey, faith and fellowship.

- Pregame event with Athletes in Action discussing the impact faith has had on their lives.

January 22 - Dash's Birthday Party presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic | Star Wars Night

- We're traveling to a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars Night.

- Celebrating the 2nd Birthday of our amazing mascot Dash with a PARTY. The game is presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

- We will have local mascots around Xtream Arena to celebrate Dash in style with fun birthday activities for our favorite mascot.

- Fanbango Giveaway (for all fans in attendance) courtesy of Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

January 27 - Game presented by Paul Park Real Estate

- Game presented by Paul Park Real Estate as we take on the Fort Wayne Komets in this Friday night battle at 7:05 p.m.

- Rose Jersey Friday: we are wearing our Rose alternate jerseys for this Friday showdown vs. Kalamazoo.

January 28 - DC Comics Night + Fight With Flash

- Iowa Heartlanders D.C. Comics© Night which will feature your Iowa Heartlanders wearing specialty FLASH jerseys. Jerseys inclusive of a post-game meet and greet are available for purchase during an in-arena silent auction.

- A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fight with Flash Foundation, which honors the life and spirit of Austin "Flash" Schroeder.

- Wear your DC Comics © apparel for your chance to win in-game activations and special prizes.

January 29 - Elementary School Game presented by MidWestOne Bank with Postgame Skate presented by The Family Dental Center

- 2:05 p.m. for our Sunday Series to make sure you're home early.

- We're welcoming all elementary school students, teachers and administrative staff. Help us give back to local school districts at this family-friendly game.

- Second and final Postgame skate presented by The Family Dental Center.

- Postgame skate: upon the conclusion of the game fans can participate in our postgame skate. Fans should bring their own skates and will be required to show their ticket for reentrance to the arena to participate.

February 17, February 18 & February 19 - Cancer Awareness Series

- Join the Heartlanders as we recognize the fight against all forms of cancer and honor those that have either fought, are currently fighting or have lost their fight against cancer throughout the weekend. The Heartlanders will wear specialty theme jerseys for this series that will be available for purchase inclusive of a post-game meet and greet throughout the weekend on the DASH app.

- In addition to the jersey auction fans will have the opportunity to purchase special signed collectable pucks, apparel, and signed locker room nameplates through the DASH app to support various local non-profit organizations dedicated to the fight against cancer.

February 22 - Diversity Awareness Series Night

- The Heartlanders have aligned with the NHL and AHL teams that believe Hockey is for Everyone.

- All sports bring us together, and the Heartlanders have committed to creating an environment that fosters inclusion for all social backgrounds, religions, races, origins, sexual orientations, socio-economic statuses and identifications. We take the time during these games to highlight the importance of diversity in our community.

February 24th - Diversity Awareness Series Night presented by Iowa City Area Association of Realtors

- The Heartlanders have aligned with the NHL and AHL teams that believe Hockey is for Everyone.

- All sports bring us together, and the Heartlanders have committed to creating an environment that fosters inclusion for all social backgrounds, religions, races, origins, sexual orientations, socio-economic statuses and identifications. We take the time during these games to highlight the importance of diversity in our community. The game is presented by the Iowa City Area Association of Realtors.

- Rose Jersey Fridays: we are wearing our Rose jerseys for this Friday showdown vs. Kalamazoo.

February 25 - Diversity Awareness Series Night, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic

- The Heartlanders have aligned with the NHL and AHL teams that believe Hockey is for Everyone.

- All sports bring us together, and the Heartlanders have committed to creating an environment that fosters inclusion for all social backgrounds, religions, races, origins, sexual orientations, socio-economic statuses and identifications. We take the time during these games to highlight the importance of diversity in our community.

- This game is presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Fanbango Giveaway (to all fans in attendance) courtesy of Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

March 10 - MARVEL Night & Special Olympics Night

- Join the Heartlanders for MARVEL Super Hero© Night with specialty jerseys as the Heartlanders will will be wearing Captain America Jerseys from the MARVEL Super Hero© Universe.

- Fans will have the opportunity to bid on specialty game-worn jerseys, presented by Dash Auctions.

- It's also our Special Olympics Game with attending members from Special Olympics Iowa.

- Game worn specialty jerseys inclusive of a post-game meet and greet will be available for purchase in-arena during the game through the DASH auction app.

- Wear your MARVEL apparel for your chance to win in-game activations, seat upgrades, special signed bobble heads, specialty signed collectable pucks, and other special prizes.

- In addition to the jersey auction fans will have the opportunity to purchase special signed collectable pucks, apparel, and signed locker room name plates through the DASH app.

March 24 - Star Trek Night

- It's Captain Kirk's birthday and we're celebrating with our first-ever Star Trek Night.

- We're excited to showcase our love for the show with our fellow Trekkies on this special night. Fans are encouraged to dress as a Trekkie for a chance to win in-game activations and special prizes.

- Rose Jersey Friday: we are wearing our Rose jerseys for this Friday showdown vs. Wichita

March 25 - Heartland Heroes

- Eastern Iowa is a special place to live, but it wouldn't be the same without the contributions of so many in our community Tonight, is the night to honor those current and future frontline workers and heroes that serve eastern Iowa. The night will include special dedications to those that courageously and selflessly serve.

April 12 - Game presented by Mercy Iowa City

- The Heartlanders play Wheeling on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m., our final Wednesday game of the regular season, in a contest presented by Mercy Iowa City.

April 14 - Fan Appreciation Weekend - Game presented by United Iowa Financial

- We're kicking off a jam-packed Fan Appreciation Weekend with our final Rose Jersey Friday of the season. The game is presented by United Iowa Financial.

- Rose Jersey Friday: we are wearing our Rose jerseys for this Friday showdown vs. Wheeling.

April 15 - Fan Appreciation Weekend - Home Finale presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic

- We're extending stick taps to the best fans in the ECHL for our final home games of the regular season.

- Giveaways all night and fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on prizes.

- Season game worn jersey auction in which fans can purchase game-worn jerseys that were worn throughout the regular season during an arena in-game auction.

- It's the final player card giveaway series of the season, courtesy of Iowa City Area Sports Commission. First 1000 fans will receive the second pack of player trading cards completing the 2022-2023 set.

- Fanbango Giveaway (for all fans in attendance) courtesy of Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

