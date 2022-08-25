Chukarov Returns to the Blueline for the Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Ivan Chukarov to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

Chukarov, 27, played in 38 games last season for the Thunder. Chukarov, who missed time with a lower body injury, scored 2 goals with 5 assists for 7 points. The 6-foot-3 200 -pound defenseman will return to Glens Falls for his 3rd professional season and 2nd in Glens Falls.

Chukarov turned pro in 2018 with the Worcester Railers after 4 seasons with UMass-Amherst of Hockey East. Chukarov played in 128 games at UMass-Amherst, totaling 6 goals, 19 assists for 25 points, along with 88 penalty minutes.

"Chuke is a guy that came in on a trade and was a huge addition for us at the beginning of last season." Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur said. "An unfortunate practice injury sidelined him for the majority of the year, but his skills and skating ability make us a faster team from the back end. He will attend camp with Utica before he joins us to start the year. We can't wait to see him healthy again!"

