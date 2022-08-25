Goaltender Peter Thome Returns for 2022-23 Steelheads Season

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with goaltender Peter Thome on a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2022-23 season, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Thursday.

Thome, 25, played his first three professional games with the Steelheads in the 2021-22 season, posting a 1-2-0 record with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. The Minneapolis, Minn. native made his debut on March 11 in Toledo and earned his first win two days later against the Walleye on March 13, stopping 32 saves in each of his first two games. This comes following the completion of his collegiate career with the University of St. Thomas and the University of North Dakota.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-4 goaltender played two seasons of junior hockey with the second year between the Omaha Lancers, Chicago Steel and Waterloo Blackhawks in 2016-17, compiling a 21-9-2 record with a 2.99 GAA, a .891 save pct. and one shutout in 35 games. He was selected 155th overall (6th Round) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Thome is the first goaltender announced ahead of the 2022-23 campaign as well as the 15th player overall as part of a large cast of returning players. He joins defensemen Darren Brady, Cody Haiskanen, Matt Stief and Cory Thomas on the back end as well as forwards Jack Becker, Colton Kehler, Willie Knierim, Jade Miller, Justin Misiak, Michael Pastujov, Ty Pelton-Byce, Jordan Timmons, A.J. White, and Zach Walker on the front end. Eleven of the 15 players revealed so far spent time with the Steelheads in 2021-22.

Announcements regarding future signings will be made at a later date.

